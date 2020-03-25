Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,979 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

