Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 78,988 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2,147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,988 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

