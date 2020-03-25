Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 171,059 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCAU. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

