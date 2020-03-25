Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1,086.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

