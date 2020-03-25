Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) fell 8.2% on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cubic traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $32.18, 410,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 374,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

