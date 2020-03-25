CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,714 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,499,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,376,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.