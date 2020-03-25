CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

