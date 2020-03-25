Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 61,646.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.