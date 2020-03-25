Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

