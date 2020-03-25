Covington Capital Management Sells 566 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.