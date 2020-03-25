Covington Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

