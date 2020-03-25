Covington Capital Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.