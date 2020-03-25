Covington Capital Management Sells 1,145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

