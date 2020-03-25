Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

