Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

