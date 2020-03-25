Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

