Covington Capital Management Purchases 615 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.24, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.