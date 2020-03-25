Covington Capital Management Purchases 510 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,017,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,404,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

