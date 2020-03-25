Covington Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,175,000 after buying an additional 478,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

