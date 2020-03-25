Covington Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,097,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $109,103,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of MDT opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

