Covington Capital Management Has $1.51 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

AMAT stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.