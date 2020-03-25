Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,054,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

TGT stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

