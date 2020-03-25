Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.77.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

