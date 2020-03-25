Covington Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

