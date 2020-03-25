Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mylan by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 162,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mylan by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.