Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after acquiring an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.