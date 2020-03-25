Covington Capital Management Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

