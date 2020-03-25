Covington Capital Management Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 931,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

