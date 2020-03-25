Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

