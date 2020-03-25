Cormark Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.26.

TSE WCP opened at C$1.09 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a market cap of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

