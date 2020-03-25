CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $91.81 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 216071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

Specifically, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $58,016.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $3,637,509 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

