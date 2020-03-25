Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Trading Down 12.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Corelogic traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $25.38, approximately 456,598 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,288,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corelogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

