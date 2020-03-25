Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.