Comparing On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -12.66% -31.14% -15.65% Enphase Energy 25.81% 62.83% 17.14%

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.38 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -4.00 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 6.78 $161.15 million $0.67 51.25

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 3 9 0 2.75

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $47.73, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

