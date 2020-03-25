Comparing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

56.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.05 -$113.64 million $1.22 0.57 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 0.56 $70.21 million $1.32 1.90

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 381.74%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 647.01%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -7.56% -28.68% -1.97% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 28.49% 6.93% 1.75%

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

