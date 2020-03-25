Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading Up 12.5%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.45, approximately 371,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 276,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,498,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

