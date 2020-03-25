Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

COMM opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

