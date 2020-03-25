Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

