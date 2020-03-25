Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

