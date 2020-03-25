Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Up 11.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.55, approximately 133,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 121,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

