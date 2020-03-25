CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Down 11.9% After Analyst Downgrade

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $168.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CME Group traded as low as $136.72 and last traded at $139.54, approximately 3,845,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,289,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.41.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CME. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

