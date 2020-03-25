Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

