Citigroup Upgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to “Buy”

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $77,817,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

