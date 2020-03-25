Citigroup Upgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to “Buy”

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.
AMTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $77,817,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.