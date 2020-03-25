Citigroup Upgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Neutral

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

RJF opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

