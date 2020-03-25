Citigroup Upgrades Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) to “Buy”

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

