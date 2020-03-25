Citigroup Upgrades Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) to “Buy”

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
