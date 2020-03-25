Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 650,929 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Cisco Systems worth $445,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

