Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CNK stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.