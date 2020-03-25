Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 12.94% of Cimpress worth $454,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $5,826,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Cimpress stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. Cimpress’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

