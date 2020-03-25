Cim LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Apple from to in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.