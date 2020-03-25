Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $210.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $130.06, approximately 4,192,327 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,660,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.09.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

